CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost 10 days have passed since a motorcyclist was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville, and now police have released an image of the car they believe was involved.

Detectives are working to identify the driver of a white sedan that was captured on surveillance video.

(Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police released a photo of the car Tuesday afternoon in an effort to track down who was behind the wheel when it hit a motorcyclist Feb. 19 at 2:24 a.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Madison Street and Ashland City Rd./41A Bypass. Investigators said the biker was hit when attempting to turn at a green light, but the driver of the sedan ran a red light.

The motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt in critical condition at the time of the incident.

Police urge anyone with information about the car or the driver to call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.