CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person of interest was found in Florida Sunday believed to be involved in two arsons in Tennessee.

Craig Barbour Jr., 23, was located in Pensacola, Florida, and is in police custody.

Barbour was wanted for questioning in relation to the house fires last week on Lafayette Road and Bevard Road.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department) Two house fires were reported within minutes of each other in Clarksville, and officials believe they are related. (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

The fires were reported early Friday morning within about 15 minutes of each other.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the fires.

Barbour is now being mentally evaluated by police.

This is still an active investigation.