CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Providence Boulevard near D Street at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Police say a vehicle traveling south on Providence Boulevard hit the pedestrian.

That person has been taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on if any charges will come about as a result of this crash.