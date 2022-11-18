CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Providence Boulevard near D Street at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Police say a vehicle traveling south on Providence Boulevard hit the pedestrian.

That person has been taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate at the scene of the crash.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

There is no word on if any charges will come about as a result of this crash.