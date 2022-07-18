CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

It took place on Madison Street near Walmart, according to the Clarksville Police Department. The Fatal Crash Investigators are investigating.

The eastbound lanes on Madison Street are currently closed, and CPD is asking citizens avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.