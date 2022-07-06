CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Clarksville.

Police say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both north and southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are currently closed at Holiday Drive and will stay closed until investigators can process the scene. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

No other information was released.