CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man walking in Clarksville was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police reported an officer traveling north on Wilma Rudolph stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the road with his hazard lights on. The motorist told the officer that there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the roadway.

The officer found the man unconscious but breathing and with wounds on the back of his head, according to Clarksville police.

The victim was flown by helicopter to Nashville and the status of his injuries is unknown.

Clarksville police was searching for a black vehicle with minor damage that may have left the scene. The vehicle and driver have since been identified.

The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were closed at South Hampton Place and North Edgewood Place. The roadway has since reopened.