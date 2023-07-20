CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was injured in a crash Thursday night in Clarksville.

According to police, the crash happened on Providence Boulevard near Red River Bridge at around 9:50 p.m. Both north and southbound lanes are currently closed.

The pedestrian was taken to Tennova Healthcare and their condition is unknown at this time, however, police did say the fatal team has been called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5665.