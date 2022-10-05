CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a car in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian happened just after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Shoney’s restaurant. A life-flight helicopter is flying the pedestrian to a Nashville hospital and the pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was down to one lane, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 931-648-0656 ext. 5350.