CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was injured in a crash Wednesday night in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Ringgold Road.

According to investigators, a man, for unknown reasons, was pushing a vehicle from behind. The vehicle was then hit from behind by another vehicle, injuring the man.

The man was taken to Tennova Healthcare and his condition is unknown at this time. However, police did say the fatal team was responding to the scene.

All east and westbound lanes between Peachers Mill Road and Victory Drive are currently closed while authorities investigate.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Investigator Gadberry at 931-648-0656 ext. 5221.