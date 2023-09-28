CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian on the way to a Nashville hospital after she was hit by a truck in Clarksville Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 on Providence Boulevard near Peachers Mill Road.

Authorities said a truck was heading south on Providence Boulevard when it struck a female pedestrian as she was trying to cross the road without using a crosswalk.

The southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard were shut down for some time and traffic was being diverted down Peach Street. However, police said the roadway has since reopened.

According to officials, a life-flight helicopter is flying the pedestrian to Nashville, but there is no word on her condition at this time.

Meanwhile, the department said its FACT investigators are heading to the scene of the crash. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.

If you have an information about or additional video footage of the crash, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.