CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a Clarksville crash that resulted in a person being airlifted to the hospital Sunday night.

The Clarksville Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road.

According to authorities, a vehicle heading south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and hit a pedestrian trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian was taken to Skyline Hospital in a life-flight helicopter, but his current condition is unknown, officials said.

As of this writing, FACT investigators are reportedly on the way to the scene of the crash.

If you have any information or video footage from the incident, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.