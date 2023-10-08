CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a late Saturday night crash in Clarksville.

The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 just after 10:30 p.m. in front of the Sonic located in the 1900 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

According to Clarksville police, the crash involved a pedestrian and a single vehicle.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville, but their status remains unknown at this time.

Motorists were advised to find an alternate route Saturday night after crews shut down the southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard to investigate. All lanes have since reopened.

Investigators with the Clarksville Police Department are working to determine what led to the crash.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Harrington at (931) 648-0656.