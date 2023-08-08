CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian who was struck by a car while helping a stranded driver in Clarksville reportedly died from his injuries this week.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, 44-year-old Harry Roman, of Clarksville, went to help the motorist around 10:26 p.m. on Aug. 2 after the vehicle broke down on 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Ringgold Road.

Roman was pushing the vehicle to get it out of the roadway when another driver rear-ended the disabled vehicle, police reported. Roman was flown to a hospital in Nashville and was on life support until Monday, Aug. 7.

Authorities said next-of-kin notifications have been made, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. No other information was released.

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931-648-0656, ext. 5221.