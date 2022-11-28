CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the crash involved a pedestrian and a single vehicle.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville, but their status is not known at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

Police are currently investigating.