CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parents are expressing concerns after shots rang out just yards away from students during a Friday night football game at West Creek High School.

A 16-year-old is accused of recklessly firing a gun in the parking lot. He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a weapon on school property.

Eighteen-year-old David Sanders was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,500 bond for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 17-year-old was also charged with accessory after the fact.

David Sanders

“It’s really scary, you think that it’s not going to happen and you see it all on the news but you just never think that it’s going to happen. When it does it’s pretty scary,” said Tonya, a West Creek parent who didn’t wish to share her last name.

Another parent said her daughter left the game just before shots rang out. Her daughter’s friends were still at the game and heard the gunfire.

“They were pretty [shaken] up. I don’t think she’s going to go to another game anymore. You know, she’s scared,” parent Tina Orejel said. “It’s shocking and it’s sad that our kids can’t even go out.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Parents praised the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement for their quick response, as part of their increased presence during school events like football games.

Tonya said she hopes students will recognize the importance of reporting suspicious activities; however, she hopes they don’t live in fear following this incident.

“The kids love football and we have the football players, they want to continue doing their sport and I think it’s important to keep going to them,” Tonya said.