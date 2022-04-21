CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a parent assaulted the principal of Glenellen Elementary School in Clarksville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the school’s principal was assaulted inside the school building during a meeting with the parent of a student.

The incident was captured on the school’s surveillance system.

The parent fled the school before law enforcement arrived on scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, school resource officers responded and are investigating the assault.