MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – After searching all night, deputies have arrested a Montgomery County mom accused of assaulting a school principal.

According to investigators, Tandrea Laquise Sanders was seen on surveillance cameras assaulting the Glenellen Elementary School principal.

A School Resource Officer was called to the scene yesterday around 1:15 in the afternoon to investigate.

They said it happened in the school building when the principal was meeting Sanders about the student.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson is now requesting more SROs after this incident.

He released this statement:

“We as parents and community members have absolutely had enough. Our SRO’s are

working tirelessly to maintain safety on our school campuses for students and school staff. Dealing with

the behavioral issues of an adolescent student is challenging enough, now we have a parent who feels that

they can come to a school campus and act in this manner. This is not the first time that this has occurred.

Well, I can tell you that circumstances like this will not be tolerated. I spoke with District Attorney Nash

this morning about this incident and will ensure that Sanders is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. A

message needs to and will be sent. The example starts here with Sanders and this incident.” Sheriff Fuson

He has asked for seven new SROs in the upcoming county budget.

Additionally, he has implemented new strategies to address the increase in activities at middle and high schools. That’s led to some of the elementary schools having to share an SRO.

The new request would ensure a 1:1 ration of officers in the elementary schools, and a 2:1 ration in middle and high schools.