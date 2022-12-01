CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One teenager was flown to the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody after a shooting was reported in Clarksville Wednesday evening.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, a 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 about a person who was shot in the chest and walking down McGraw Street.

When police arrived, they said they made contact with a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen area, but he was conscious and breathing. After that, first responders managed to control the bleeding.

The teen was flown to Vanderbilt hospital by life-flight helicopter and, as of this writing, is reportedly in stable condition.

Officials said police were initially told a white Nissan Altima left the scene right after the shooting took place.

Officers canvassed the area and came across an adult and a 17-year-old around Oakdale Drive and McGraw Street, both of whom were taken to District 2 Criminal Investigations to be interviewed.

Eventually, the teen told Detective Headley that the two minors were walking down the road, playing with a gun, and passing it back and forth when it discharged, hitting the 16-year-old in the chest area, according to police.

Officers also discovered that the firearm, which was recovered later, had been reported stolen a few years ago.

As for the information about the Nissan Altima, authorities said that was made up in an attempt to cover up what actually happened.

The 17-year-old, who is pending prosecution, has been charged with theft involving the stolen firearm and the unlawful carrying of a firearm, officials said.

If you have any information or additional video footage from this incident, you are asked to call Detective Headley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5683.