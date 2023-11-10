CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) — Police are currently at an apartment complex in Clarksville following a report of a shooting.

The Clarksville Police Department said a 911 call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 about a shooting that had already happened at the Cumberland Manor Apartments.

At 4:40 p.m., officials announced that officers have set up a perimeter at the scene and are working to track down the suspect(s).

“It is unknown at this time how many victims there are, however, there have been no reports of injuries that are considered life-threatening,” authorities said in a statement.

Police urged residents to stay inside their apartments and other community members to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

No additional details have been released about this incident.