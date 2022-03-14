CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Cunningham Lane around 3:45 p.m.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say a van traveling east on Cunningham Lane was turning into the North Clarksville City Service Center, Clarksville Gas and Water and turned in front of a Clarksville police officer traveling west.

Police say the driver of the van failed to yield the right of way to the police officer.

Both drivers were transported to Tennova Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and no further information is available at this time.