CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Clarksville.
It happened in the Stones Manor subdivision off Rossview Road.
Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the scene Tuesday evening along with Montgomery County Fire Service.
The fire is believed to have started in the garage.
There is no word yet on the estimated damages.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.