CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a Nashville man wanted in connection with several vehicle burglaries in the Clarksville area.

Police say Latrell Knott, 19, has several warrants out for his arrest.

Knott is said to be 6′ tall and about 140 pounds.

He is from Nashville and frequents the Clarksville area regularly, according to police.

Anyone who sees Knott is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477.