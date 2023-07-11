MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide and a suicide near the Woodlawn community.

Deputies were called to the 4200 block of Moore Hollow Road after receiving reports of gun shots fired inside a home.

Law enforcement has secured the scene and there is no danger to the public. Deputies will be in the area for some time during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988.