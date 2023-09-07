CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after several calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon regarding a driver shooting at another car.

Officers said witnesses described a dark-colored vehicle shooting at another dark-colored vehicle in the area of 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Peachers Mill Road. Several people also reported that their vehicles were hit by projectiles.

Police responded to the area around 3:19 p.m., and one westbound lane of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway was shut down between West Fork Bridge and Peachers Mill Road as investigators were collecting evidence.

As of 4:15 p.m., the westbound lane remained closed. At the time, police said there had been no reports of injuries.

The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 911. No further information was immediately available.

The incident comes just one day after a shooting at a busy intersection in Clarksville.