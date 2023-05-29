CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Drive in Clarksville.

According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Tennova Healthcare and their condition is unknown at this time. However, police said Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) have been called to the scene to investigate.

The northbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard are currently closed and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.