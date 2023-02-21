A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Clarksville.

The crash happened at 1:42 pm. Tuesday in front of the Rural King on Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

The Clarksville Police Department says a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to Tennova Healthcare, but the status of their injuries is unknown.

The road was closed as authorities investigated, but it has since reopened.