CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Clarksville last week has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 on Highway 41A near Quin Lane and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Michael McMillan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said McMillan was stationed at Fort Campbell, and his military unit and next-of-kin have been notified.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, the investigation into the crash was still ongoing. No further information was released.

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5367.