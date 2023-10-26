CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and Whitfield Road. The incident involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The motorcyclist — identified as 56-year-old Barry Reeves of Clarksville — was pronounced dead at the scene while the drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, according to authorities.

Police reported 101st Airborne Division Parkway was closed in both directions, but it reopened around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

If you have any information about or footage of the crash, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931-648-0656, ext. 5350.