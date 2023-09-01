CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday night in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and happened at around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Clearview Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist was flown to Nashville via LifeFlight and their condition is unknown at this time. However, investigators did say the fatal team was called to the scene to investigate.

The eastbound lanes of Madison Street are currently closed and traffic is being diverted through a parking lot.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.