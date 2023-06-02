CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was flown to Nashville after being injured in a crash in Clarksville Friday night.

Clarksville police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. outside the Outback Steakhouse on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are closed at Terminal Road.

The motorcyclist was flown to Nashville by Life-Flight and his condition is unknown at this time. However, the police department said Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) have been called to the scene to investigate.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as authorities investigate.

No other information was released.