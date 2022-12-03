CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lane closures are in place along Madison Street in Clarksville while police handle a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash took place shortly after 5:15 p.m., causing the westbound lanes of Madison Street to be shut down between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive.

Officials announced just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 that the motorcyclist was being airlifted to Nashville in a life-flight helicopter, but the status of his injuries is currently unknown.

Until crews can completely clear the roadway, motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

As of this writing, no additional information has been released about the crash.