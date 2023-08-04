CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday evening in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 41A and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

North and Southbound lanes of 41A are currently closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Ashbury Road and Southbound traffic is being diverted at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, according to police.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

The condition of the driver of the vehicle involved is unknown.