CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police say a motorcyclist is suffering from critical injuries following a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Madison Street and Ashland City Road just before 2:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

According to authorities, preliminary investigations show that the motorcyclist had the green arrow and was attempting to turn left onto Madison Street from Ashland City Road.

As the motorcyclist was entering the intersection, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Madison Street ran a red light, struck the motorcyclist and fled the scene.

Clarksville police say the motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is reported to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-crash is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656.