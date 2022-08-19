CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Eastbound MLK Parkway is shut down between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road as police investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information about what led up the crash is available at this time.