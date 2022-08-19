CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Eastbound MLK Parkway is shut down between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road as police investigate.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information about what led up the crash is available at this time.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.