CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital.

It happened on Madison Street near the Chick-fil-A at 1:45 p.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Nashville, but police say the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Eastbound lanes of Madison Street were reduced to one lane as authorities worked to clear the road, but it has since reopened.

No further information about what led up to the crash was made immediately available.