CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist is being treated at a hospital in Nashville after a crash in Clarksville late Thursday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the wreck happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Peachers Mill Road.

Authorities said the incident — which involved a motorcycle and a Ford F-150 pickup truck — shut down the westbound lanes overnight, so traffic was diverted at 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Whitfield Road.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) were reportedly called to the scene to work the crash.

Officials said the motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, but there is no word on their current condition.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding this wreck.