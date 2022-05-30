CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened in front of the B&L Market on College Street around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Clarksville police say two vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Nashville and his condition is unknown at this time.

College Street is shut down as police investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on what led up to the crash.

This is an active investigation.