CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office is hosting a supply drive to support police and medics in Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

Sheriff John Fuston with the Montogomery County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is all about protecting people so in turn Montogomery County is not only helping law enforcement officials at home but those overseas in Ukraine as well.

“Looking at what we do as a profession, we protect people we want went to help, and we have a community that has that background and understands the issues that go along with any kind of crisis, let alone a crisis like being invaded by a country like Russia,” said Sheriff Fuson.

So far, the drive has collected more than 2,000 donations via Amazon and a total of six palettes, all combined with personal donations through an Amazon supply list.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says all donations will be shipped to Mike Hall, a former Tennessee law enforcement officer, who is currently at the Ukrainian border. Before the invasion, Hall trained police officers in Ukraine. Hall told News 2 the world can learn from the resilience of the Ukrainian people despite the invasion of their land.

“They’ve given the world a lesson on what patriotism actually really means in this day,” said Hall, “Everybody in Ukraine has joined together, and they supported their president and their efforts for freedom.”

There’s a long list of items that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for including bandages, surgical masks, and toiletries just to name a few.

Items can be dropped off at the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office at 120 Commerce Street.

To view the full list of items needed click here.