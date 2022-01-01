CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Officials said 17-year-old Bethany Edwards was last seen at her home around 1:40 p.m. on Lake Road Tuesday, December 28.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, just one hour later Edwards was spotted at the Fortera Credit Union at Dover Crossing in Clarksville.

They are listing the teen as a ‘runaway.’

Bethany Edwards is described as follows:

5’2″

Light brown/blonde hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing: Green jacket Dark colored jogging pants Green crocs



Officials believe the 17-year-old could be traveling in a four-door white or silver sedan and possibly headed towards Kentucky.

Anyone with information is on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Matthew Riels at 931-648-0611.