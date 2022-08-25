MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

Montgomery County Fire Service reported crews were called to the home on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community around 4:30 a.m.

Video shows the roof of the home completely engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire Service.