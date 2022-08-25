MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.
Montgomery County Fire Service reported crews were called to the home on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community around 4:30 a.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Video shows the roof of the home completely engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire Service.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.