CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Montgomery County Emergency Management is closely watching the developing winter storm. Right now, the county is forecasted to expect some of the most snow in Middle Tennessee.

Director Ed Baggett said the department is working with the National Weather Service and other state agencies. “It can be very treacherous,” Baggett said.

A little more than a week ago, a snowstorm stuck Middle Tennessee, causing many different emergencies throughout the area. Baggett said the county responded to more than 100 emergencies.

Emergencies included stranded motorists and accidents. He is advising everyone to not drive on the roads unless necessary. Driving during inclement weather not only puts yourself at risk but also first responders.

Several people in the county were at grocery stores, trying to stock up before the storm. A few people did say stores were running low on meats and some other foods. “I am always prepared just because of COVID,” Jessica McGovern said. “I feel like now with this storm coming, the stores are really short.”

McGovern was grocery shopping with her daughter and made sure to grab their favorite foods. She is prepared to stay home until the snow is gone.

Others told News 2 that the last storm was a reminder of the importance of having food, water, and other essentials.