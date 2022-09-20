MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being involved in a hit-and-run accident, a baby is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the child, who is under the age of two, was hit by a car that drove away Monday.

The boy had managed to get onto a road outside his Woodlawn home. Deputies said his parents found him alert and breathing. Montgomery County EMS took him to the hospital. Again, he has been released.

Investigators said they have found the driver of the car involved.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation because a child was hit by a car in the road, which is standard protocol.

No other information has been released.