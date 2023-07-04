MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — “As soon as the fireworks were lit, she just darted and disappeared,” Angie Strader said.

Strader’s dog, Eloise, went missing on Sunday. “We hollered, we yelled, we searched for her, we walked cornfields, woods, we were just trying to find her,” she said.

And on this Fourth of July, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is full of lost pets.

“This time of the year is our busiest time of the year where we see pets either lost or running at large,” said Dave Kaske.

Kaske, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Director, said they are busy after Clarksville’s annual Independence Day celebration Monday night.

He’s worried it will put a strain on the agency after they were overcapacity last week. “We normally have 10 animals coming in a day, but we were averaging 20 animals coming in a day last week.”

And as Nashvillians gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July, he advises that you keep your pets inside. “Keep your blinds closed, your drapes closed, anything to reduce the noise from outside.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

And even though Angie took those precautions she said Eloise still managed to run away when a family member accidentally opened the door.

“This dog is precious to us, we love her, we have all just been heartbroken,” Strader said.

Strader is offering a cash reward if anyone happens to locate Eloise.