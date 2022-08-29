CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County is already the fourth fastest growing county in Tennessee, and leaders expect the area to flourish once Hankook Tire expands its facility in Clarksville and hires an additional 1,200 employees.

Hankook Tire, a global tire production company, built its Tennessee plant in 2017. It announced Monday plans to spend $1.6 billion to expand the plant in two phases.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett told News 2 he’s not only looking forward to the jobs the plant will bring, but also the ones that will be created during the building period.

“The construction jobs itself, what that will mean for our hotel, motel industry, our restaurant industry, all of our small businesses, it’s huge, and then once it’s all done, we leave here with all those new jobs,” Durrett said. “(The plant) enhances our diversity; it brings more people in our community, new people, and it helps us grow and grow in a good way.”

Montgomery County has seen exponential growth over the past decade, and it isn’t expected to slow down.

According to a study by the University of Tennessee, Clarksville alone is projected to gain more than 90,000 people by 2040.

With that much growth comes growing pains.

“We have our challenges,” Durrett said. “We have them in our transportation infrastructure, obviously our schools are busting at the seams, they’re saying we’re probably going to have 40,000 students this year in our system, so yeah, it brings challenges, but I’ll tell you what, it’s better than trying to go after growth and having no growth.”

Incoming Montgomery County Mayor, Wes Golden agreed.

“Montgomery County is very attractive for new residents and new businesses coming to town,” Golden said, citing low taxes and a good quality of life.

With just three days before he takes office, Golden told News 2 the county is preparing for additional growth by creating a comprehensive plan.

“That’s a plan we can use for the next 20 years that will look at where we’re growing, how we’re growing, and where we can do better,” Golden said.

In response to the growth, Montgomery County recently opened its first newly constructed school in 10 years and is currently building another. In addition, TDOT is working on several road widening and improvement projects throughout Clarksville.