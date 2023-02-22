MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who authorities say ran off after a pursuit ended near an elementary school.

In a news release early Wednesday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked to assist the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, which had pursued a vehicle into Montgomery County.

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dale Ward said the pursuit started after deputies received several calls about a reckless driver, including one in which the driver said a vehicle was trying to run him off the road.

The car eventually stopped in the 800 block of South Liberty Church Road, near Liberty Elementary School. Police said a man got out of the car and ran off. A second person who stayed in the car was detained.

Law enforcement from several agencies were working to secure the area Wednesday morning, and authorities said the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System was notified.

According to school officials, there will be additional law enforcement on campus at Liberty Elementary “out of an abundance of caution.” However, the school did not lock down, and officials said there is no active threat to school safety.