CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville park has been closed as authorities search for a missing person last seen in the river.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, the Clarksville Police Department closed Billy Dunlop Park.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Emergency services responded to a missing person last seen in the water at the park.

Clarksville Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Ambulance Service are conducting a search and rescue operation, along with Clarksville police.

The public will not be allowed in the park until further notice.

Clarksville police later announced Robert Clark Park and Blueway will also be closed until further notice.

No further information was immediately available.