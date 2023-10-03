MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old Richview Middle School student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. as the student was crossing Richview Road.

Clarksville police reported the boy crossed Richview Road at Dewitt Drive as traffic was at a crawling pace. A vehicle was traveling slowly down the continuous left turn lane toward the entrance to the Crow Recreation Center when the student ran out into the roadway, according to a press release.

Investigators believe the passenger side-view mirror of the SUV clipped the student, who received minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services before he was taken to the Sango emergency room as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Creighton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5367.

Clarksville police said where the boy crossed the street was not the location of a crosswalk or a crossing guard.