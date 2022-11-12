CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, loved ones gathered in McGregor Park in Clarksville to hold a memorial for Kadaris Maddox, a 13-year-old who was found dead inside his home over the summer.

Kadaris’ grandmother, Dawn Maddox, planned the event following a fundraiser she held. She said Kadaris loved to watch boats in the water along McGregor Park and enjoyed the Christmas decorations during the holidays.

Dawn shared tearful memories of her grandson on Saturday, Nov. 12, more than four months after his passing.

“There’s a lot of people who loved him because he brought so much joy into the world, just to look at him when he smiled or his eyes, he just lit up a room,” Dawn said. “An angel was taken the day he passed away. God got an angel back and I miss my baby.”

On July 6, police were called to Virginia Terrace to investigate Kadaris’ death. An autopsy later revealed he died of malnutrition and found the manner of death was homicide.

Kadaris’ mother, Cheyenne Maddox, was charged in connection with the boy’s death, along with five counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect involving her other children.

Cheyenne is due back in court next week in relation to the charges involving her other children.