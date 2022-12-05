MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after he allegedly attacked his mother in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Gratton Road for reports of a domestic assault involving a couple and their adult son.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the son, identified as Brandon Pulley, unresponsive. Deputies began administering CPR until paramedics arrived and took Pulley to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation revealed Pulley attacked his mother with a weapon for reasons unknown. His mother suffered injuries to her head and back from the attack.

Pulley’s father reportedly tried to defend his wife by restraining Pulley. Authorities did not say how Pulley died.

No other information was released and the investigation remains active.