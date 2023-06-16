CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man and a woman wanted for burglary.
Police said 45-year-old James Ashby and 36-year-old Elizabeth Smith may be traveling in a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Tennessee tag 777-BKXF.
According to investigators, Ashby is 6’2″ and weighs about 225 pounds; he also has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police said Smith is 5’9″, has brown hair, and weighs about 176 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Clegg at 931-648-0656, ext. 5324.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County
To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit a tip.