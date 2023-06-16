CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man and a woman wanted for burglary.

Police said 45-year-old James Ashby and 36-year-old Elizabeth Smith may be traveling in a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Tennessee tag 777-BKXF.

According to investigators, Ashby is 6’2″ and weighs about 225 pounds; he also has hazel eyes and brown hair.

James Ashby, Elizabeth Smith, & Suspect Vehicle

Police said Smith is 5’9″, has brown hair, and weighs about 176 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Clegg at 931-648-0656, ext. 5324.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit a tip.